6 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan to Investigate Riots in Camp for South Sudanese Refugees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabak — White Nile state authorities began investigating the recent riots in the Khor El Waral camp for South Sudanese refugees on Thursday.

Fighting broke out at the camp on Tuesday. Parts of the camp burned down and a number of UN food stores were destroyed. Four women teachers were reportedly raped. The causes are unclear so far.

Khor El Waral camp, with more than 53,000 South Sudanese, is the largest refugee camp in White Nile state. There are more than 160,000 refugees in the state bordering South Sudan.

On Friday, the Governor of White Nile state, Abdelhameed Mousa Kasha, reported the formation of a committee that will investigate the incidents by starting to question the 78 refugees who were detained during and after the fighting.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan in May this year, more than 417,000 South Sudanese fled to Sudan since the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013. Nearly 90 per cent of them are women and children.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.