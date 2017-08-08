Sudan to Investigate Riots in Camp for South Sudanese Refugees

Rabak — White Nile state authorities began investigating the recent riots in the Khor El Waral camp for South Sudanese refugees on Thursday.

Fighting broke out at the camp on Tuesday. Parts of the camp burned down and a number of UN food stores were destroyed. Four women teachers were reportedly raped. The causes are unclear so far.

Khor El Waral camp, with more than 53,000 South Sudanese, is the largest refugee camp in White Nile state. There are more than 160,000 refugees in the state bordering South Sudan.

On Friday, the Governor of White Nile state, Abdelhameed Mousa Kasha, reported the formation of a committee that will investigate the incidents by starting to question the 78 refugees who were detained during and after the fighting.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan in May this year, more than 417,000 South Sudanese fled to Sudan since the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013. Nearly 90 per cent of them are women and children.