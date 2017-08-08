6 August 2017

Sudan: Severe Weather Kills Seven in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — At least seven people died during rain storms that hit Khartoum state on Thursday night.

"By Friday morning, Khartoum had become one large pool of water. Many roads have turned into canals," a listener reported to Radio Dabanga.

Four people died in Omdurman. Three were taken by floodwaters in El Salha and drowned. A woman died in Ombadda when her house collapsed.

In central Khartoum, a young man was killed when a signpost fell on him at the Jakson bus station. Two children died from electric shocks in western Khartoum on Friday morning.

"The torrential rains began on Thursday evening and lasted for five hours," the source said. "Many districts were flooded because of the poor drainage."

He said that dozens of houses collapsed, and many more were damaged.

The public transport has stopped in most of the main streets of the capital.

