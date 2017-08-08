8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane and Scorpio #guptaleaks - How the Guptas Paid for Zuma Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

As President Jacob Zuma's fate hangs in the balance, new evidence shows it was not only his son Duduzane, but also his fourth wife and their young son - and by extension he - who benefited from Gupta largesse. The #GuptaLeaks show that millions were paid towards an exclusive property purchase - trashing years of denial. The evidence also suggests that some of the money that found its way to the purchase was the proceeds of bribery, laundered from the UAE. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

On 9 February 2016, Bell Pottinger sent Gupta lieutenant Santosh Choubey a document entitled "Master Q&A", a menu of ready-made answers for the media.

In response to the question "Did the Guptas help President Jacob Zuma's wife, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, pay off her R3.8-million home loan?" Bell Pottinger wrote, "No. This story is completely false. The Gupta family has not assisted Bongi Ngema-Zuma in any way."

As South Africans have come to expect from Bell Pottinger's now infamous disinformation campaign, the story, however, was completely true.

Bank records, accounting records and budgets show the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma paying as much as R3.4-million of the bond on the property, after making what appears to be an...

South Africa

Will They, Won't They? - ANC MPs Brace for #noconfidence Day

It's D-day for President Jacob Zuma and the motion of no confidence against him, and all eyes will be on African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.