As President Jacob Zuma's fate hangs in the balance, new evidence shows it was not only his son Duduzane, but also his fourth wife and their young son - and by extension he - who benefited from Gupta largesse. The #GuptaLeaks show that millions were paid towards an exclusive property purchase - trashing years of denial. The evidence also suggests that some of the money that found its way to the purchase was the proceeds of bribery, laundered from the UAE. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

On 9 February 2016, Bell Pottinger sent Gupta lieutenant Santosh Choubey a document entitled "Master Q&A", a menu of ready-made answers for the media.

In response to the question "Did the Guptas help President Jacob Zuma's wife, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, pay off her R3.8-million home loan?" Bell Pottinger wrote, "No. This story is completely false. The Gupta family has not assisted Bongi Ngema-Zuma in any way."

As South Africans have come to expect from Bell Pottinger's now infamous disinformation campaign, the story, however, was completely true.

Bank records, accounting records and budgets show the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma paying as much as R3.4-million of the bond on the property, after making what appears to be an...