8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Alex Kirui Arrested for Campaigning on Elections Eve

By Geoffrey Rono

Lands and Urban Planning Bomet County minister was on Monday night arrested by the police allegedly for holding a night meeting to woo voters to vote for the incumbent Bomet governor Isaac Ruto, long after campaigns ended on Saturday.

The lands executive Mr Alex Kirui was arrested at Chepalungu boys secondary school in what police claimed was bribing voters on Monday night.

Bomet police boss Samson Rukunga said the suspect in custody and that investigations are going before he is arraigned in court.

Reached for comment, Governor Isaac Ruto said the incident was an orchestrated move by the Jubilee government to intimidate his supporters.

Mr Ruto said IEBC had no hand in arresting his officer.

The police boss termed the governor's allegations as "open lies and baseless."

