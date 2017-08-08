Cameroon: Bamenda - Babadjou Road - Effective Kick-Off Imminent

The hope-raising project will effectively begin as soon as heavy rains subside.

The wait has been long for the effective reconstruction works to start on the Bamenda- Babadjou stretch of the National road No. 6. Not even the ceremonial launching of works on May 15, 2017 by the visiting Minister of Public Works convinced doubting Thomases. Hopes were however, rekindled on the strength of service Note No. 000195/05/MINMAP/SG/DGMI/DMTR/CE6/CEA1/2017 of 19th June, 2017 and Notification of 4th July, 2017 for the Contractor, SOGEA-SATOM to start work, and scheduled to be delivered in 24 months. Cameroon Tribune got it from the corridors of project management that the Contractor is fine-tuning his work plan, mobilizing equipment, confirming the quarry for use and setting up their base in the neighbourhood of Santa Sub Division for works to fully start after the heavy rains must have subsided. The 52 km project which is a component of the government's programme for the development and security of transport infrastructure is financed by the World Bank and the State of Cameroon. It is all about reconstruction works from Babadjou, West region to the, "Welcome to Bamenda", gate way in one by two ways, adjustments works on the road that stretches around the Up Station range of hills or the development of the Bamenda Cliff bypass into 2x2 lanes covering 5km and the construction of 12km through metropolitan Bamenda from Ecole des Champions school to the Roundabout of the Bamenda Regional hospital. It also features the construction of socio- economic infrastructure alongside the project. Project objectives stress the improvement of road transport safety and security by reducing transport costs and delays on completion, the alienation of dangerous spots along the Bamenda-Babadjou highway and the improvement of rural roads to facilitate farm to market activities. STUDI International features as the Control and supervisory authority of the project. The details indicate that works will include a carriage way of two concrete bituminous lanes of 3.5m with a shoulder of 2x.50m surface dressing from Babadjou to "Welcome to Bamenda", spot, a carriage way for 2x2 concrete bituminous lanes of 3.0m side walk of 2x1.50m surface dressing and a central reservation of 1.0m at the Bamenda urban crossing while the Bamenda cliff bypass will feature a carriage way of 2x2 concrete bituminous lanes of 5m with a side walk of 2x1.50m surface dressing.

Interview

Awoh Ndang Denis: "North West Roads Are 60 Per cent Passable"

Former Regional Delegate of Public Works, now Inspector General in charge of Technical Matters at MINTP, sizes up the situation of the North West road network

How would you describe the general state of the road network in the North West region? Perhaps; I should say that all principal roads in the North West region are 60 per cent passable at the heart of this rainy season. This is quite good. We also have some roads in Momo Division that pose a real worry and we thank the government for contracts for such principal roads where maintenance works will start soon after the rains. It is the same situation in Donga Mantung Division, especially concerning the stretches between Nkambe- Ako- Kakar- Ntaba-Sabongari. The joy is that a Contractor is on standby and waiting for the rains to subside for maintenance works. Meanwhile, the main axes from Kumbo towards Nkambe is passable. Elsewhere; we did work on the road towards Wum in Menchum Division but the weight of the sand trucks that use the road is not helping matters. Fortunately, the contractor is still around, ready to treat the bad spots to avoid us getting back to the ugly situation of last year. The other roads in the region covered by the Ministry of Public Works are paved roads that do not raise any special concerns. Could we know some of the major, ongoing road infrastructural works to improve on the network and what is the level of their execution? I know that the population is waiting to see works on the Bamenda- Babadjou stretch. But, what is concrete is that the contractor is around, doing survey works and carrying out geo-technical tests and installing their base. Reconstruction works on the Bamenda- Babadjou road can no more be doubted. Only the heavy rains are delaying action. Repair works are also on course on the Bamenda-Ndop highway and the Ndop-Kumbo axes is being completed. We also have a 70m-long bridge to do on the Olorunti River in Momo. The Contractor is on site. Works are also ongoing on the Mile 8- Baba II- Bali Road. What is the future of road infrastructure in the North West region? The future is bright. Ongoing works feature a better perspective, especially with imminent reconstruction works on the Bamenda-Babadjou road. Once completed, the Mile 8- Akum, Baba II-Bali road will provide a second access way into Bamenda in case the main access suffers any problems. There are equally allocations to handle or pave difficult portions on the Kumbo- Nkambe-Misaje road until full pavement is covered. That is the same case for the Tolon, Oku- Misaje road. We have also projected the opening of the Ndumbu road up to the frontier with Nigeria. Many other bridges are earmarked for construction in the region, along the Wum Road, in Fonfuka, Boyo Division and more.