Cameroon: West - Renewable Energy for Seven Councils

Bagangté — A network of female elected mayors of Cameroon, known by their French acronym as, REFELA-CAM has just ended a one day participatory mana gement workshop to increase their knowledge and skills as well as leadership capacity on how to improve and maintain renewable energy in their council areas. The workshop that took place at the Bangante council hall on 27, July, 2017,grouped mayors of the Afaneloum, Angossas, Mbengwi, Mayo Oulo, Mintom, Foukoue and Bangante councils, that are earmarked to benefit from the first phase of sponsorship of over 300.000.000 FCFA by a French NGO, "l'Agence Francaise de Environnement et de maitrise de l'Energie" (l'ADEME) and the Cameroon Government. Speaking at the opening the national president of REFELA-CAM,Mme.Celestin Courtes Ketcha,said her association saw it as a new incentive and protective regulation to introduce the solar energy system in their council areas, since the system is more favorable to emergence and sustenance to local population. She said solar energy panel installation helps to reduce poverty, cheap in cost, decreases diseases and mortality rates,more sustainable and environmental friendly. Mme. Courtes thanked the Head of State President Paul Biya and Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi, for their financial assistance to REFELA-CAM to travel to France to seek the sponsorship. Presiding at the workshop, Nde SDO, Oumarou Haman Wabi reminded the lady mayors that it was vitally important that as policy makers, they have seek ways to meet the development desire and need of their population. The participants were drilled on techniques of sustainable and equitable solutions in management.

