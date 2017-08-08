8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jane Wacu Ditches Kenya Prisons for Seychelles Stint

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Six months after turning down a lucrative deal from local champs Kenya Pipeline, Kenyan international setter Jane Wacu is on the verge of joining a top club in Seychelles.

The Kenya Prisons setter on Tuesday departed for Victoria, where she is expected to pen a year-long deal with Anse Royale (ARSU) worth an estimated Sh3.5 million in salaries alone.

"I have an idea on what to expect there because I have played against them before in continental club championships. I also spoke to the coach, he says they are banking on me to help them dominate beyond the local and regional games," the 32-year-old told Nation Sport.

Wacu's impending departure meanwhile, is without doubt a big blow to Prisons chances of reclaiming the league title from Kenya Pipeline this season.

"We will miss Wacu, she is a regular in my team. However, she should gain exposure which will ultimately be of benefit to us and also opens up opportunities to the likes of Joy (Luseneka) to stake a claim," Prisons coach David Lung'aho said.

In Wacu, ARSU - who have won the Seychelles league title an unprecedented 16 times - have acquired an experienced player whose been voted the best setter on the continent on three previously occasions.

Her last pro stint was at top French club Chamalieres.

Kenya

Voters Injured in Stampede #ElectionKE2017

A number of people were Tuesday morning injured and taken to hospital after they were trampled upon in a stampede at Moi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.