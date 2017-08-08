Kenya: Jane Wacu Ditches Kenya Prisons for Seychelles Stint

Six months after turning down a lucrative deal from local champs Kenya Pipeline, Kenyan international setter Jane Wacu is on the verge of joining a top club in Seychelles.

The Kenya Prisons setter on Tuesday departed for Victoria, where she is expected to pen a year-long deal with Anse Royale (ARSU) worth an estimated Sh3.5 million in salaries alone.

"I have an idea on what to expect there because I have played against them before in continental club championships. I also spoke to the coach, he says they are banking on me to help them dominate beyond the local and regional games," the 32-year-old told Nation Sport.

Wacu's impending departure meanwhile, is without doubt a big blow to Prisons chances of reclaiming the league title from Kenya Pipeline this season.

"We will miss Wacu, she is a regular in my team. However, she should gain exposure which will ultimately be of benefit to us and also opens up opportunities to the likes of Joy (Luseneka) to stake a claim," Prisons coach David Lung'aho said.

In Wacu, ARSU - who have won the Seychelles league title an unprecedented 16 times - have acquired an experienced player whose been voted the best setter on the continent on three previously occasions.

Her last pro stint was at top French club Chamalieres.