8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'What an Incredible Race' - How Twitter Reacted to Chepng'etich's Victory

By Japheth Mutinda

Olympic champion Faith Chepng'etich stunned a strong field to win gold in the women's 1500m final at the World Championships in London on Monday night. The victory made her only the third woman to win both the 1500m Olympic and World titles. She also became the first Kenyan woman to win the world title.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Well run, well fought, memorable win, Faith Kipyegon. Standing ovation. An entire Nation is proud of you. #London2017." - President of Kenya‏ @PresidentKE

"Congratulations Faith Kipyegon for winning gold in the women's 1500m at the ongoing London World Championship." - Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary AMB:Amina Mohamed‏ @AMB_A_Mohammed

"Brilliant performance by Faith Kipyegon! World 1,500m champion! #London2017" - Nation Media Group sports journalist Sean Cardovillis‏ @seancardo

"What an incredible race, one of the highlights of the #IAAFworlds so far. Kipyegon wins the 1500 ahead of Simpson and Semenya. Enjoy!" Tweeted the IAAF‏ @iaaforg.

"She has world junior, Youth & Olympic titles..And now World Champion in 1500m..Faith Kipyegon has delivered it all. #London2017 #IAAFWorlds" - Kenyan sports journalist Katami Michelle‏ @MichKatami

"Many congratulations to Faith Kipyegon, you have done Kenya proud #kenyateam #Nike #globalsports #teamwork." - Tweeted Olympics Marathon champion Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge @EliudKipchoge

"In a race that matched the billing Kenyan Faith Kipyegon takes the 1500m title with a brilliant performance as Caster Semenya gets third." - SuperSport‏ @SuperSportTV

