8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Sacks Three Presiding Officers Over Poll Delays

By Walter Menya

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has replaced three presiding officers over delays in voting in three constituencies in Nairobi.

Commission Chairperson Mr Wafula Chebukati said the officials are from Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westlands, where voting started late.

He said voting has since started in the affected areas.

He also said he has instructed a presiding officer to replace a clerk who stamped ballot papers issued to voters as rejected.

Mr Chebukati said heavy rains in Turkana , Samburu and Baringo counties has hampered transportation of voting materials but the commission is using alternative means to deliver them.

"We are aware identification in some cases took longer than expected. Wajir, Isiolo, Eldas, Fafi, Dadaab and Nyamira experienced some technical hitches which have since been resolved.

"Most polling stations opened on time and the turnout is encouraging," he said at a press conference at Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday.

