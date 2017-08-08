Nigeria: Anambra Church Attack - Perpetrators Won't Go Scot-Free-Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo vowed yesterday that the perpetrators of Sunday's attack on St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu in Anambra State would not go scot-free.

The spokesman of the acting president, Laolu Akande, said in a statement that his boss had since been receiving regular updates on the status of investigations into the attack.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as describing the incident in which many worshippers were killed and and others injured as an atrocious and mindless act of violence.

He said the acting president had been in touch with Anambra State Governor Willy Obiano, police authorities and other security agencies.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as assuring that "the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice."

He added: "Prof. Osinbajo condemns the despicable acts of violence, and commiserates with families, relatives, friends of the victims, the entire people and the government of Anambra State."