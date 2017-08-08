8 August 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: #NoConfidence - It Is Time to Put the People of South Africa First

press release By Mmusi Maimane

Today is a historic day. South Africa faces a choice between corruption and a prosperous South Africa. As life is getting hard for our people, it is important that we put South Africans first.

Today MPs get to exercise their vote by using a secret ballot. I want to urge all ANC MPs to vote with their conscience today.

Let us put the people of South Africa first. Let us vote to remove Jacob Zuma so that we can start moving South Africa in the right direction.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance

South Africa

