South Africa: #NoConfidence - It Is Time to Put the People of South Africa First

press release

Note to editors: please find the attached sound bites in English, isiZulu and Setswana

Today is a historic day. South Africa faces a choice between corruption and a prosperous South Africa. As life is getting hard for our people, it is important that we put South Africans first.

Today MPs get to exercise their vote by using a secret ballot. I want to urge all ANC MPs to vote with their conscience today.

Let us put the people of South Africa first. Let us vote to remove Jacob Zuma so that we can start moving South Africa in the right direction.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance