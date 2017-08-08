The National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-20 football tournament set for next month got a major boost with Proton Bakery and Surrey Group unveiling a $5 000 sponsorship package yesterday in Harare.

The tournament kicks-off at zonal level in September and national finals are set for October 6 to 8 in Masvingo Province with 12 schools taking part. The sponsorship was facilitated by the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane.

The $5 000 cheque to Nash was unveiled at his offices in the presence of Proton sales manager Simba Bodzo and Surrey Group retail manager Ranganayi Zihumo.

NASH president Johnson Madhuku said they are excited by the sponsorship as they have been running the tournament without a sponsor.

"We are excited because we have finally got a sponsor for the 20 years-and-under boys soccer. Over the years we have been running this tournament without a sponsor.

"But we acknowledge that this is our mandate as schools to ensure that we develop talent in our kids. It's good news when we get a sponsor," said Madhuku.

Madhuku hailed Hlongwane for the part he played. The 10 provincial winners will join defending champions Mavuradonha and hosts Hippo Valley.

Proton sales manager, Bodzo, said besides the prize money, winners at national level and provincial winners will also get trophies for their efforts. Hlongwane said the school system is a key part of sport development.

"We do realise that the school system is in itself a laboratory for talent development. When we talk about catching them young, the site for catching them young situates within the school system because that's where the young athletes boys and girls are located or situated."