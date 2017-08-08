8 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: AAG President Recognised

By Farirai Machivenyika

Empowerment lobby group the Affirmative Action Group president Chamu Chiwanza won the Zimbabwe Business Leadership Excellence Legacy Award at the Zimbabwe Leadership Awards held at a local hotel yesterday.

Another organisation he leads, the Shift also won the Top Leadership Excellence Organisation Advancing Entrepreneurship in Zimbabwe Award.

Mr Chiwanza said he was humbled by the awards. "I am happy that I inspire other people with my very humble way of doing things. I want to the Zimbabwe Leadership Awards organisers and the leadership of this country especially President Mugabe who has allowed young people like me opportunities to pursue our dreams through various empowerment initiatives.

Shift is apolitical and was designed to metamorphose the minds of those who join in to ensure success in their chosen fields through interactions with successful businessmen leaders and others players in the economy.

The organisation mentors young people on business, leadership and entrepreneurial skills aimed at having a positive impact on society.

