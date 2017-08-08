South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Government Commemorates Women's Day in Mogalakwena, 9 Aug

press release

The 9th of August 2017 marks the 61st anniversary of 1956, women's anti-pass march at the Union Building in Pretoria. Every year South Africans commemorate Women's Day as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched in protest against the extension of pass laws to women. The intended negative consiquences of the pass laws were: restricted movement and designated specific areas to live, work and travel.

The Limpopo Provincial Government will commemorate this day to reflect on the courage and commitment of the women of 1956. Women are no longer required to carry pass books, yet 61 years later they are still the victims of circumstances, such as ritual servitude, gender oppression and patriarchy. This day will also be used to reflect on the positive impacts we have made as a nation since 1956: women now have the freedom of movement and are also allowed to occupy management positions.

Limpopo Provincial Government led by Premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, will acknowledge the crucial role women play in society by commemorating Women's Day on the 9th August 2017, at Ga-Mushi. With this annual event, the government ensures that the dignity of women and children is restored and recognised at all times. This year's event will be celebrated under the theme: The year of OR Tambo: Women Uniting Together in Moving South Africa Forward.

The crowds in attendance will be entertained by Simon Makgatholela, Mita Mashabela, Conny, Majoye and many more.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier