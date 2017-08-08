8 August 2017

Nigeria: Sacked Police Officer Arraigned for Looting Jonathan's Home

By Evelyn Okakwu

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arraigned a police officer, Musa Musa, for alleged involvement in the looting of the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The FCT police command confirmed the arraignment to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

They were arraigned at a magistrate court in Wuse, Abuja.

Mr. Musa, a sergeant, was one of those arrested for burgling the property at No. 89 Fourth Avenue Gwarimpa district, Abuja.

Three officers were arrested following the incident, but only Mr. Musa has so far been arraigned.

The items stolen include sets of furniture, plasma television sets, refrigerators, air-conditioner units and box-loads of clothes such as designer suits imprinted with the former president's name, male and female Ijaw traditional attires, lace materials and bowler hats.

After hearing arguments by respective counsels, the court granted Mr. Musa bail with a bond of N7 million.

"The law is clear about right to liberty. Bail is granted to allow the accused attend trial. Where it is perceived that the accused may jump bail, he may be denied," the magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, said.

The prosecution had said that Mr. Musa was a flight risk as he had earlier jumped police bail.

But the magistrate said the prosecution had not provided enough grounds for bail to be denied.

She further said the matter was not of national importance as alleged by the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwodo.

She granted the defendant bail with a bond of N7 million and one surety in like sum. The surety should be civil servant of any cadre resident in Abuja.

