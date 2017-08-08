South Africa: Gender Commission On Alleged Beating of a Woman By Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana

press release

Gender Commission Condemns alleged beating of a woman by Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is once again dismayed to receive yet another shocking report of brutal gender based violence against a woman, and the alleged failure by the bouncers and patrons to provide vital assistance to the helpless victim who was being slapped by the Department of Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Deputy Mduduzi Manana. It came to the attention of the Commission that on Sunday 06 July 2017, a patron witnessed and recorded a violent attack on a woman allegedly by the Deputy Minister Manana.

The Commission believes in a country where 182 933 women suffered grievous bodily harm and 164 958 suffered common assault as the latest South African Police Services (SAPS) statistics, the actions of Deputy Minister Manana deserve to be condemned in the strongest terms. This is especially reprehensible and inexcusable coming during the women's month wherein the Commission and like-minded institutions are focussing on greater efforts in ending violence Against Women and Children.

The Commission also condemns all forms of violence irrespective of race, creed, class etc. The CGE is extremely disappointed that someone who has pledged allegiance to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa goes against everything that he agreed to abide by. The Commission therefore is calling for the suspension of Deputy Minister Manana from all duties pending the outcome of the investigation in the matter.

Section 11 (1) e of the Commission for Gender Equality Act 39 of 1996, As amended, states that the Commission shall investigate any gender -related issues of its own accord or on receipt of a complaint. Based on the above, the CGE will investigate the matter of Deputy Minister Manana attacking a woman at Cubana nightclub.

We urge members of the public who have knowledge of and information on acts of gender based violence and abuse to call our Toll-Free Number 0800 007 709 to report such cases.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality