8 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Now Generate N1 Million Daily - Amaechi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Abuja to Kaduna rail line now generates one million Naira daily, Minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Amaechi disclosed.

In an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, Amaechi said the feat was because of the increase in passengers that patronise the rail.

He attributed the passenger surge to the security challenges faced by commuters along the route.

"We are spending N56 million per month, we are getting back only N16 million. Now there is an improvement; we now make N30 million, (that is) one million Naira per day.

"The improvement started last month because of increase in passengers because of the kidnapping on the road," he said.

The minister said that government was using the previous generated revenues on the maintenance of the coaches and other logistics.

Amaechi said government would address the issue of touting at the Idu rail station with the expected arrival of 10 more coaches by October.

He, however, disclosed that the arrival of the new coaches would require more resources for maintenance in order to meet customers' expectations.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line commenced commercial operation in July 2016.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Kills 31 Fishermen in Lake Chad

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Tuesday confirmed that Boko Haram insurgents had killed 31 fishermen at Baga in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.