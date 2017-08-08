7 August 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Essar Ports to Build Coal Terminal in Beira

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Indian company Essar Ports announced that it has signed a pact for its first overseas port project in Mozambique.

According to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times", the concession agreement was signed with the Mozambique government to develop a new 20 million tons per annum coal terminal in Beira Port, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.

The port will be developed in partnership with the Mozambican government in a concession agreement to be in force for 30 years. The first phase of the project would entail an investment of 275 million US dollars.

The project will be executed on a design, build, own, operate and transfer (DBOOT) basis through a subsidiary, New Coal Terminal Beira, SA (NCTB SA), which is a joint venture of Essar (which will own 70%) and Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM, which will own 30%).

The project will enhance the coal handling capacity of Mozambique by 20 MTPA in two phases of 10 MTPA each.

Mozambique is estimated to have reserves of over 23 billion tonnes of coal, which makes the country a major coal exporter that is well placed to cater to the international steel and power industries, especially in India, China, Japan and Korea.

The NCTB has dedicated rail connectivity to Mozambique's coal mining belt in the Tete region, which CFM has recently enhanced to a capacity of 20 MTPA.

The first phase of this project will entail the development of dedicated berths, along with state-of-the-art, mechanised and environment-friendly systems.

Essar Ports has a current capacity of 140 million tons per annum. The capacity is being expanded to 194 million tons over the next few years.

Essar Ports has five operational port terminals at Hazira, Vadinar, Paradip, Salaya and Visakhapatnam.

Mozambique

Former Mayor Charged With Corruption

The Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) has charged Alberto Chicuamba, former Mayor of Manhiça… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.