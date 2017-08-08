Kenya: Man With Oxygen Tank Turns Up to Vote

Photo: Lilian Mutavi/Daily Nation

John Nyakundi, 53, voted at Dandora Primary School in Nairobi.

It was a scene to behold at Dandora Primary School polling station when a man with a terminal diseases that forces him to use an oxygen cylinder turned up to cast his vote.

John Nyakundi, 53, suffered lung disease two years ago that forces him to be on oxygen therapy.

Mr Nyakundi who has an oxygen concentrator in his house, to ease the burden of hospital bills, said that he must vote to elect a leader who will ensure affordable health services for people like him.

"By exercising my democratic right through voting, I hope the person of my choice wins hence help in paying for my medication which has left me in a desperate condition," Mr Nyakundi said.