Namibia: Land Grabber Arrests Upset Zambezi Residents

Residents of the Lwanyanda compound in the Zambezi region, a settlement established by illegal land occupiers, say the arrest of seven of their members on Sunday was senseless because they had done nothing wrong.

The group, of about 5 000 members, said they were tired of waiting for the Katima Mulilo Town Council to provide them with plots, and resorted to occupying a piece of open land between the Mafuta and Choto compounds.

Irate members of the group gathered in front of the Katima Mulilo police station yesterday in protest against the arrest of the other land grabbers. Zambezi regional police spokesperson, warrant officer Kisco Satali, confirmed the arrests of the seven Lwanyanda group members after the town council opened a case regarding the illegal land grabbers.

"They are facing charges of trespassing because they illegally occupied the piece of land which belongs to the town council," he stated, adding that this group has been warned before. Sitali said the suspects were released yesterday, and will only appear in court on 4 September if they fail to pay a N$1 000 fine.

Given Mwiya (28), one of the group members, said they were demanding that their group members be released without paying fines.

"This is the second time our members have been arrested, and it is senseless as we did nothing wrong. Namibia is supposed to be a free country, now we are being arrested for wanting land," he stressed, adding that 27 years after independence, they still do not own land.

Mwiya said they realised that land is only meant for rich Namibians and foreigners because poor Namibians like them are left out.

"Every day, you see the council selling land to the Chinese to build structures, or to our political leaders who already have houses, while we do not have plots. We have the right to own land as we are Namibians. Why are we not getting plots? Instead, we are being arrested," he said, adding that they are tired of expensive lodgings.

Mwiya said the only time government leaders remember the poor is during election time.

"They even pick us up at our villages with their cars to go and vote. After we have voted for them, they turn their backs on us, and sleep in their big houses while we sleep on the streets," he charged.

He added that they had taken a cue from the Landless People's Movement in the south, and will burn their voters' cards.

Julia Matengu (35), told The Namibian that she does not understand why police are taking sides with the council.

"Police are only good when it comes to making senseless arrests, but they cannot arrest the real criminals roaming the streets. What did we do to be ambushed in the middle of the night as if we are murderers?" she asked.

Another member, Chrispher Simasiku (39), said since the council says they are illegal land grabbers, they should deport them to where they belong. Public relations officer at the town council Pasval Elijah said they cannot comment on the arrests as the matter is in the hands of the police.