Namibia: Climate Change Projects Lined Up

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia will this month launch two projects aimed at enhancing rural agriculture and community-based natural resources management resilience to climate change.

These projects are the climate resilient agriculture project in three vulnerable extreme (CRAVE) northern crop-growing regions and the empower to adapt project, which both received N$300 million funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The EIF said in a statement the two projects will be implemented in the Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi regions with the aim of reducing the vulnerability of rural communities to climate change threats while increasing the adaptive capacity and resilience of small-scale crop farmers. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and will run for five years.

Specifically, the project seeks to strengthen the capacity to adopt mechanisms and measures like comprehensive conservation and micro-drip irrigation and implement actions that will assist subsistence farmers to reduce vulnerability to climate change, erratic weather patterns, heat and drought. It is envisaged to benefit close to 4 000 small-scale crop farmers in the three regions.

The empower to adapt project is aimed at creating climates change resilient livelihoods through community-based natural resources management (CBNRM) in Namibia, which consist of communal conservancies, community forests in rural areas and it is expected to benefit at least 15 000 people directly and an estimated 61 000 indirectly and improve the management of about 7,2 million hectares.