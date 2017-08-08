8 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MRA Impounds Roofco Company Trucks for Invading Tax

By Chancy Namazunda

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on has impounded two trucks carying over 27 tones iron sheets coils belonging to Roofco Company for invading tax.

According to an MRA sources, the trucks were coming from South Africa but instead of using the Dedza Boarder, they used unchartered roads.

"They entered the country throung Biriwiri before connecting with Dedza- Golomoti road (also known as Khwekhwelele). It was then that we received a tip from well wishers. We caught them at Dedza Boma," said the source.

Apart from the coils which are estimated at 222 741 Rands, the truck also carried other household items.

Roofco is a company that manufactures iron sheet and is based in Kane NGO, Lilongwe.

MRA spokesperson Steve Kapoloma said he is yet to be briefed on the issues when he was contacted.

Roofco Company Manager a Mr Kambwiri confirmed that his trucks have been impounded by MRA but said he can't talk more as the issues are between him and MRA.

