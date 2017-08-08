8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Matiang'i Says Poll Peaceful

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Mbula

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said voting exercise has started peacefully across the country.

He pleaded with Kenyans to maintain peace throughout the day saying the country needs to move forward.

Dr Matiang'i, who is also the Education CS was speaking at Manga Girls Secondary School polling centre in Borabu constituency, Nyamira County after casting his vote at 6.50 am.

He said he was pleased with how the exercise had started with minimal incidences involving security.

"I have communicated with all the eight regional commissioners in the country. They have confirmed that voting has started in their regions and that the country is peaceful," he said.

However, he said there have been few incidences involving security issues, "but that could be described as an ordinary crime incident and nothing serious that could affect peaceful voting," he said.

He said he was looking forward for a peaceful day and that he was happy Kenyans woke up early and the long queues at various polling centres is a manifestation that Kenyans are ready to participate in the process of choosing their leaders.

"Once again we are participating in a historic democratic exercise of choosing our leaders. I have spoken to my colleagues in the security sector, the exercise is going on smoothly," he said.

He said he is satisfied with the manner in which the electoral body is serving voters saying he is confident that it will be able to conclusively give credible results.

Dr Matiang'i said he was grateful to God that the country has remained peaceful since the last election in 2013.

Kenya

Voters Injured in Stampede #ElectionKE2017

A number of people were Tuesday morning injured and taken to hospital after they were trampled upon in a stampede at Moi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.