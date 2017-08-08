Kenya: CS Matiang'i Says Poll Peaceful

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said voting exercise has started peacefully across the country.

He pleaded with Kenyans to maintain peace throughout the day saying the country needs to move forward.

Dr Matiang'i, who is also the Education CS was speaking at Manga Girls Secondary School polling centre in Borabu constituency, Nyamira County after casting his vote at 6.50 am.

He said he was pleased with how the exercise had started with minimal incidences involving security.

"I have communicated with all the eight regional commissioners in the country. They have confirmed that voting has started in their regions and that the country is peaceful," he said.

However, he said there have been few incidences involving security issues, "but that could be described as an ordinary crime incident and nothing serious that could affect peaceful voting," he said.

He said he was looking forward for a peaceful day and that he was happy Kenyans woke up early and the long queues at various polling centres is a manifestation that Kenyans are ready to participate in the process of choosing their leaders.

"Once again we are participating in a historic democratic exercise of choosing our leaders. I have spoken to my colleagues in the security sector, the exercise is going on smoothly," he said.

He said he is satisfied with the manner in which the electoral body is serving voters saying he is confident that it will be able to conclusively give credible results.

Dr Matiang'i said he was grateful to God that the country has remained peaceful since the last election in 2013.