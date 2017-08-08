South Africa: Marches Mark Countdown to No Confidence Vote

Marshals have had their hands full, struggling to control crowds of marchers running towards Parliament, as people make their way there in the build-up to the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

A group managed to pick up the pace and run to Parliament, where they began singing and whistling loudly.

ANC supporters chanted: "Zuma must stay."

Marches and pickets are in full swing across the country.

Groups for and against Zuma gathered in different provinces ahead of the vote, set to proceed on Tuesday afternoon.

In the Cape Town CBD, ANC, EFF and DA supporters - as well as some from several other political parties, and residents interested in the vote - gathered on the Grand Parade before making their way to Parliament.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was among the hundreds who marched to Parliament.

Security was tight in the city centre, with police officers monitoring the crowds.

Gatherings were also reported in other parts of the country including in Johannesburg, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

Viewing areas for the vote have been set up in some parts.

In Port Elizabeth, marchers made their way down Govan Mbeki Avenue, as they headed towards the Mandela Bay City Hall.

Source: News24