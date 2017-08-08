Kenya: Man Dies After Voting in Kisumu

A man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Lela Primary School polling station in Kisumu County.

The man, identified as Patrick Atindo was taken to Ahero Sub-County Hospital on Tuesday morning after complaining of chest pains.

His son, Silvanus Ouma, told Nation.co.ke that his father woke up 5am in the morning very energetic to participate in the General Election.

"He woke up in good health and went to Lela where he voted. He collapsed as he was going to the shade to take a rest," said Mr Ouma.

Mr Ouma said medical attendants at Ahero carried a series of tests on the victim but could not identify what he suffered from.

"As were waiting for the results outside we got the news that our father was no more," he said.

Mary Atinda, the man's wife, said that she had accompanied her husband to the polling station to vote.

"We were in different polling rooms. I finished earlier and left him in line waiting to vote, only to be called later and told that he had collapsed," said Mrs Atinda.

The body of the 64-year-old man was moved to Ahero Sub-County Mortuary awaiting post-moterm investigations.