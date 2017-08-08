8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Will Be Surprised With #NoConfidence Result - Kodwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

African National Congress national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has claimed South Africa will be surprised by the result of the motion of no confidence, as the party has lobbied opposition MPs to vote with them.

Kodwa was in jovial spirit after the party's caucus meeting on Tuesday ahead of the vote, telling News24 that the opposition's 151 combined MPs were themselves not united.

"Many of them will be voting with us. You'll be surprised when you see the results," he said to journalists.

Kodwa claimed the party has been lobbying unhappy opposition MPs who do not agree with regime change.

"The question that has to be asked: 'Is the opposition prepared to accept the outcome, if the outcome is not what they want?'

"The ANC will reject this motion and it will fall flat. It will not succeed.

"The ANC bites hard, it bites like a pit-bull. It makes sure that those who are enemies of the ANC don't succeed," he declared.

The party did not understand the excitement around the vote, as the seven before it had also failed.

Conscience vs confidence

Various MPs and Cabinet ministers exited the Old Assembly chamber on Tuesday, where the caucus was held. One MP, who did not want to be named, said he will be voting with his conscience.

Another, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said he was very confident the motion would be defeated.

ANC MP Derek Hanekom meanwhile told journalists outside the Poorthuis that his vote was his secret, and declined to go on record.

Kodwa and around 30 ANC members, MPs and supporters led chants and dancing in Parliament Street following the caucus meeting.

All eyes now turn to the National Assembly sitting, where the debate will start at 14:00.

ANC's Zizi Kodwa says SA will be surprised with #NoConfidence result. They have lobbied unhappy opposition MPs to beat #ZumaVote. @News24 - Paul HermanANC members, MPs and supporters led by Zizi Kodwa in jovial spirit outside Poorthuis after caucus meeting. #NoConfidence #ZumaVote - Paul Herman (@PaulHermanCPT) August 8, 2017

Source: News24

South Africa

Will They, Won't They? - ANC MPs Brace for #noconfidence Day

It's D-day for President Jacob Zuma and the motion of no confidence against him, and all eyes will be on African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.