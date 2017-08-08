Liberia: Senator Kaipay Launches Movement for Charles Brumskine's Election

Buchanan — Grand Bassa County Senator, Jonathan L. Kaipay has officially launched a political organization named and styled "Kaipay Movement for Brumskine's Election" under theme: "Be the Change You Want" in Kakata, Margibi County.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at a local church the proponent of the group, Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay said both Margibi and Grand Bassa counties share historical ties, against such backdrop, he said he thought to reached out to people of the county with the establishment of his political movement.

Senator Kaipay said that a son of Grand Bassa County that has exported developments to Margibi County when he served as head of the Methodist Development Relief organization with the construction of schools and clinics.

He noted that whatever that effects Grand Bassa County similarly and equally affects Margibi as a county that serves as entrance and exist point for the people of his county.

"Senator Kaipay is a senator for Grand Bassa County, but there are many citizens and residents of Grand Bassa and Margibi Counties that voted for me.

"Those of you that did that, the churches that prayed for us, the pastors that sent messages to their people to make us one of the leaders of our country, I say thank you" Senator Kaipay remarked.

Senator Kaipay told the audience that as a son of Grand Bassa County that was elected in an unprecedented election that saw a young man for the first time as senator of Grand Bassa County, he was glad to come back to his people as a sign of appreciation for their support.

The Grand Bassa County Senator used the occasion to remind the people of Margibi County that it is their sole responsibility to build their consciences through awareness on the October 10, 2017 representatives and Presidential elections, adding that, "2017 is no joke year for the Republic of Liberia."

Senator Kaipay said: "It is no time for the people of Margibi County to sit in their respective communities and districts but, it is time to move out because we have the responsibility to the people of Liberia."

The Grand Bassa County senator revealed that he established the Margibi County branch of the Kaipay Movement for Brusmkine's election for promoting the Liberty Party (LP) standard bearer Presidential bid in the ensuing October 10, 2017 elections.

He described Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine as a man that has been tested, tried, and has made sacrificial services for Liberians at home and away.

Senator Jonathan L. Kaipay said Cllr. Brumskine who has a humble beginning is on record of disagreeing with the status quo of the Charles Taylor regime in the interest of Liberians when in was challenged through his election as senator of Grand Bassa County and subsequently President Pro-Temp of the Liberian senate.

"He has provided leadership for Liberia, the fact he presided over the senate that constituted the representation of the fifteen counties of Liberia means he has the leadership ability to lead our country" Senator Kaipay maintained.

He noted that as a leader of Grand Bassa County, he thought it wise to establish a movement to support and promulgate the Liberty Party ticket because of the high integrity of the party's political leader and his deputy.

The Grand Bassa County senator disclosed that his political movement that is supporting Cllr. Brumskine Presidential bid is targeting all sectors of the Liberian society and is being established in six counties of the country namely; Grand Bassa, Montserrado, Bong, Nimba, River Cess and Margibi Counties.

Yawah Jaivey, FPA Contributor