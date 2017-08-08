South Africa: Meticulous Efforts Led to Ten Years Imprisonment

press release

The meticulous efforts in detecting crime against women and children led to sentencing of Katiso Morebodi (31) to ten years imprisonment by Mmabatho Regional Court on Monday, 07 August 2017.

Morebodi's sentencing stems from an incident in which he offered a lift to the victim in June 2016. He then drove to his place in Lomanyaneng village where upon arrival, he forced the victim out of the motor vehicle and dragged her inside the house where he raped her.

The incident was ultimately reported to the police who worked hard and ultimately arrested the suspect.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentence and indicated that the police together with other role players will ensure that perpetrators of violence against women and children are dealt with effectively.