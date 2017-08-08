Liberia: Joseph Boakai Not Resigning As Vice President of Liberia

Monrovia — Mr. Augustine Ngafuan, campaign manager of the ruling Unity Party, has termed as fake news rumour that his standard bearer Joseph Boakai is anticipating on resigning his post as Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

Mr. Ngafuan made the rebuttal Monday when he appeared the Bumper Show on ELBC Monday evening.

Rumours of the Vice President's resignation came just a day after the resignations of former Senator Gbehzohngar Findley and the party's National Secretary General, Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

Addressing a news conference Friday, the former President Pro Tempore said he informed the party's leadership of his decision since July 31.

"I wish to inform you, the public of my decision to withdraw my membership from the Unity Party as of July 31, 2017.

My decision was communicated to the party through the chairman of Unity Party Grand Bassa branch," he told journalists today.

Mr. Findley was hesitant in disclosing his next move, but he said he and the Unity Party no longer share a common interest.

He, however, failed to state the interest.

Mr. Findley was highly expected to be named running mate to the party's standard bearer - Vice President Joseph Boakai - when the table suddenly turned.

He said, he is not moved by the standard bearer's decision and that it's a matter of choice.

Unlike Findley the secretary general of the Party who also work as Information Minister of Liberia resigned his position as chief scribe of the party.

In his letter it was to allow him help the President achieved her goals and successfully complete her tenure.

The letter dated August 3, 2017 addressed to the party's chairman reads:

Mr. Chairman,

I hereby tender my resignation as National Secretary General.

With the supervision of the National Executive Committee under your leadership as Chairman, I hold the conviction that the National Campaign Management Team can steer our party to victory while I and others in the administration continue to hold the fort in supporting President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as she climaxes her historic and exemplary leadership with a peaceful, fair and transparent transition.

I thank and appreciate the National Executive Committee and the entire membership for the opportunity to serve and the cooperation accorded during service as National Secretary General.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Eugene Nagbe

On the Bumper show Ngafuan could not denied or confirmed expectations that there would be more resignations and exit from the Unity Party in the coming days but responded by saying; "we have free borders there going to be intake and exit but there will be more intake than exit."

Despite the exit which he alluded to as something that no political institution would welcome he said, the UP indicators are good.

"From my situation room my indicators are telling me that our job is becoming easier but we will not be complaisant I urged all our supporters and partisans to go out every morning you wake up and win a vote.

We are working to give this our best shot there is no indicator that tells me that makes me think we are in crisis the relationship between the two leaders of the party and the country is good they are united in the governance of this country.