8 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Murder Suspects Sought By Nsuze Police

Nsuze police are seeking the assistance from the community members in solving two murder incidents occurred in their area. Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer TG Khumalo on 082 462 9019. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Today at about 06:00, a body of a 30-year-old male from Ngcongangconga area was found on the road with gunshot wounds. The deceased had been identified as the brother of the accused who is in custody for several murder cases who was arrested whilst hiding in Cato Manor for killing five people in Ngcongangconga as well as a school security guard. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred on Sunday evening and that the deceased is also suspected to be his brother's accomplice. A case of murder was opened at Nsuze police station.

Another incident occurred in the morning of 6 August 2017 where a 28-year-old male was found dead at Newspaper area, Nsuze with multiple stabwounds all over the body. The deceased was allegedly accused of being responsible for housebreaking incidents in the area. A case of murder was also opened at Nsuze police station for investigation. Acts of vigilantism are condemned, taking the law into your own hands is punishable. No one has the right to take someone's life. Criminal activities must be reported to the police who will investigate and arrest. The criminal justice system is the only way to punish the perpetratos and anyone who fails to respect the justice system will be severely prosecuted.

