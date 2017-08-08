8 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Michael Jackson Copycat Mesmerizes Blantyre Cultural Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

James Philipo popularly known "Young Jacko" on Sunday left people mesmerized with his dancing antics similar to those of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson at Blantyre Cultural Center (BCC).

Philipo was one of the performers that spiced up a vernacular poetry show called 'Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo' at the entertainment centre.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after his performance, Philipo, said the late Michael Jackson wanted to bring change to the world hence his passion to adopt his dancing skills.

"I like late Michael Jackson's music and dancing skills. His dancing skills and music showed that he wanted to bring change to the world of entertainment and l thought it wise to follow his footsteps," said

Philipo who traveled all the way from Mulanje to perform at the show.

He added that apart from dancing, he is also a musician and has managed to produce videos which display his dancing skills.

Philipo says he plans to release an album soon.

Malawi

Health Health Office Bemoans Pastors Who Mislead HIV Patients

The Blantyre District Health Office says the conduct of some pastors who proclaim to heal their followers from HIV/AIDS… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.