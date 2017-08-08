Malawi: Michael Jackson Copycat Mesmerizes Blantyre Cultural Centre

James Philipo popularly known "Young Jacko" on Sunday left people mesmerized with his dancing antics similar to those of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson at Blantyre Cultural Center (BCC).

Philipo was one of the performers that spiced up a vernacular poetry show called 'Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo' at the entertainment centre.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after his performance, Philipo, said the late Michael Jackson wanted to bring change to the world hence his passion to adopt his dancing skills.

"I like late Michael Jackson's music and dancing skills. His dancing skills and music showed that he wanted to bring change to the world of entertainment and l thought it wise to follow his footsteps," said

Philipo who traveled all the way from Mulanje to perform at the show.

He added that apart from dancing, he is also a musician and has managed to produce videos which display his dancing skills.

Philipo says he plans to release an album soon.