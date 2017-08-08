8 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Party Vehicles, Bikes Risk Arrest

By Emmanuel Mondaye

The Ministry of Transport has issued a strong warning to all political parties in the country with unregistered vehicles and motorcycles to immediately register with the government or those vehicles and bikes risk arrest and subsequent impoundment.

According to a MOT statement signed by the Director of Communications, the ministry has observed that political parties plying vehicles and motorbikes that are not registered with the government for campaign purposes. The ministry says this act is a clear violation of the vehicle and traffic law of Liberia under which violators are subject to arrest, fine and prosecution.

The ministry admonishes political parties involved in this violation to ensure that all vehicles and motorcycles being used across the country for political campaign are registered to avoid arrest and impoundment. MOT says its agents and field operatives would be deployed throughout the country to arrest, impound and possibly process violators through the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

It maintains that there will be no consideration for party vehicles or motorcycles arrested for violating the road and traffic law of the country, which also poses grave danger to pedestrians and the public generally.

