Liberia: Brumskine Vows to Halt UP's Tricks

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of the opposition Liberty Party has descended on the governing Unity Party, saying that the tricks it used to win elections in 2005 and 2011 would not work this time around.

"If the UP thinks they can play trick to win this election then they must be joking, because that trick they played before that got them elected twice will not work this time around", Cllr. Brumskine says. He calls on Liberian electorate to give the Liberty Party victory in the first round of polling, leaving no room for runoff.

Cllr. Brumskine spoke here on Monday, 8 August at the close of a football tournament in Smythe Road community, Montserrado County electoral district # 10. The tournament, which was organized by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, brought together teams from various communities within the district, aimed at galvanizing support for the LP's bid for the presidency.

Earlier, Cllr. Brumskine notes that all candidates vying for political offices, including Presidential and representative seats lack the will to help young people, adding that some of them talk about sports and do nothing to improve the sport, which is a unifier.

"If you make me President, we will have sporting activities in this country, in every community, and I'm not talking about football only, but tennis, golf, basketball, volley and every other sport that people can play; we will make this country number one in sports", he vows.

Cllr. Brumskine says if elected President, he will not run his office from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but rather from the Executive Mansion, which he describes as symbol of authority of the Liberian Presidency.

"We are going to fix that Mansion, because it is the symbol of authority of the president, we will not be afraid of witch or fire, we will not be afraid of nothing, we will go there, work, live, and even play there because that should be our home."

But the LP Standard Bearer is not ignoring the challenge ahead of him, and calls on Liberians to come on board, acknowledging that that the governing Unity Party would try to bring other parties up to their level, so the Liberty Party does not want a runoff, saying "Let all the women, men, and children help us to win this thing one time."

"I promise you that there will be a 30% salary cut from every official working in government; today the Vice President makes US$9 million in three years time, even the money that President Sirleaf makes, it is too much; if you make me President, I will cut my own salary, and my vice president's salary will be cut to 30% as well including Senators and Representatives will also face salary cut to bring change that the Liberian people have long been yearning for." He vows to residents that money cut from officials' salaries will be used for education.