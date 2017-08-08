8 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Football - Nazikambe Thrash Hardknokers By 10 Goals to 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rahim Kamwana

Blantyre — As the Southern Region Football League entered the 12th week with all the participating teams hunting for maximum points, the Bangwe based premier league side, Nazikambe, over the weekend thrashed Hardknockers by 10 goals to 1.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the game which was played at Chiwembe stadium in Blantyre, coach and owner of Nazikambe football club, Rodrick Mwaenda said his team won the game with much ease because of hard work and commitment.

"It is not easy for a team to score ten goals in a single match, therefore I congratulate my boys for the job well done," said the visibly excited Mwaenda while adding that their wish was to play in the super league.

"We are on position four and we will still fight to reach to the top provided organizers of the league provide a level playing ground and that there is no biasness from referees," he added.

In other games, Chanco beat Be forward wanderers Reserve by a goal to nil, Nyasa and Changalume Barracks drew 1-1, Mangochi United lost to Chikwawa United by 2 goals to nil whereas Nchalo United beat Michiru Madrid by 4 goals to nil. Mangochi Challengers beat Bvumbwe United by a goal to nil.

Chikwawa is leading the log table with 34 points seconded by Nchalo with 33 points. Mangochi challengers are on third position with 28 points.

Malawi

Health Health Office Bemoans Pastors Who Mislead HIV Patients

The Blantyre District Health Office says the conduct of some pastors who proclaim to heal their followers from HIV/AIDS… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.