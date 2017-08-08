Blantyre — As the Southern Region Football League entered the 12th week with all the participating teams hunting for maximum points, the Bangwe based premier league side, Nazikambe, over the weekend thrashed Hardknockers by 10 goals to 1.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the game which was played at Chiwembe stadium in Blantyre, coach and owner of Nazikambe football club, Rodrick Mwaenda said his team won the game with much ease because of hard work and commitment.

"It is not easy for a team to score ten goals in a single match, therefore I congratulate my boys for the job well done," said the visibly excited Mwaenda while adding that their wish was to play in the super league.

"We are on position four and we will still fight to reach to the top provided organizers of the league provide a level playing ground and that there is no biasness from referees," he added.

In other games, Chanco beat Be forward wanderers Reserve by a goal to nil, Nyasa and Changalume Barracks drew 1-1, Mangochi United lost to Chikwawa United by 2 goals to nil whereas Nchalo United beat Michiru Madrid by 4 goals to nil. Mangochi Challengers beat Bvumbwe United by a goal to nil.

Chikwawa is leading the log table with 34 points seconded by Nchalo with 33 points. Mangochi challengers are on third position with 28 points.