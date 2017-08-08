8 August 2017

Namibia: Jarmann Pushes for Higher Profile

By Sheefeni Nikodemus

Anthony Jarmann believes a successful WBA Pan African super welterweight title defence against Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo in Gaborone, Botswana on Tuesday will enhance his brand internationally.

That is the motivation for accepting his first professional fight abroad, the ambitious pugilist told The Namibian Sport on the eve of the bout.

"I am happy to fight in Botswana. It is a big fight as it will open many doors for me outside Namibia. I'm going for a win. The aim is to knock him out," Jarmann said confidently.

An added incentive for Jarmann is an improved ranking which hopefully will attract more lucrative fights.

"I am currently ranked No.11 by the WBA. I want to get into the top five and after that the top," he said with a chuckle.

Fighting in unfamiliar surroundings for the first time is no deterrent for Jarmann. However, the death of a close relative last week could be.

He opted against commenting on the bereavement, instead saying he was fully focused on recording a third successful title defence.

"I had some challenges physically and psychologically. I think before every break out, there's always pressure and obstacles. It's something you have to deal with," he said.

While Jarmann is confident of victory, he does not undermine his challenger, who despite being relatively inexperienced is the East and Central African Professional Boxing Federation super welterweight title holder.

Mwakinyo is high on confidence, having captured the title in his last fight.

Nonetheless, Jarmann sees the Tanzanian as a stepping stone in his quest for global recognition.

"I feel I'm ready. I've prepared well. He [Mwakinyo] posts lots of stuff on Facebook. I studied him well. I'll keep my title," Jarmann said.

