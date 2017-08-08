Nigeria: When PDP Members Meet in Beer Parlor, They Talk Trash, Nonsense - Abba Yaro

Photo: This Day

PDP supporters waving flags.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Benue state chapter Abba Yaro has said that members of Peoples Democratic Party, has nothing to offer except going to beer parlors to talk nonsense, trash and irrelevant things that yields nothing to Nigeria economy.

According to him, "My colleagues in APC abandoned me and joined PDP, but I told them, time will come when we will kick away all PDP's in Benue state. Thank God it has come to pass.

"The only thing they know how best to do is to go to beer parlors, drink, make noise and talk nonsense. The sixteen years they ruled what are their achievements? Look at our dear governor Samuel Ortom, he has governed Benue state for just two years and has achieved quantum progress.

"Who among the PDP members is qualified to rule? Nobody because they are not organised among themselves.

"Come 2019, the vote that will come out PDP will not believe their eyes" he said.