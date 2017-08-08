Zimbabwe: Mudiwa's Album Inspired By Personal Life

Multi-award gospel hip-hop musician Mudiwa Mtandwa has released a seven track album entitled "Street Preacher" that was inspired by his personal life.

Some of the songs include "Munodaira", "Kasister kaheavy", "You Bless Me", "Yahwe", "Take Me Higher" and "Jesu Makanyanya".

The album features Beav City, Natasha and Craig Bone with bonus tracks "10 over 10", "Anu Acho" and "Coming Out". All the songs have videos and were shot on different locations with "Kasister Kaheavy" featuring his parents.

In an interview with the gospel rapper affectionately known as Mudiwahood revealed that the album is about his life and was happy with how it is already being received on radio station and online platforms.

"Street Preacher is a gospel album which somehow relates to my lifestyle. It is how God has raised me from a lower level to higher level. The album is already on online platforms such as OYOS and iTunes and fans can buy the music. They too can check the videos on YouTube," he said.

The rapper said he wants people to focus more on his music than his personal life. "I am a musician and I plead with people to focus much on my music rather than my personal life. They talk about my relationship status, my looks, my clothes, and my money forgetting that I am a musician. The release of the 'Street Preacher' will give them an opportunity to praise and worship through music," he said.

He also had an opportunity to talk about his marital status, saying he was still single. "I am still single and I am happy that my ex-girlfriend Kernisha came to the launch. We are still good friends. The bad part is we broke up before she met my parents, only meeting them at the launch," he said.

The song "Kasister Kaheavy" gives an insight into his current status. "Surprisingly the video features my mother, aunt and father. I wrote the song after they took time again to ask me when I am getting married. It is actually based on true story."

There was no album auction at the launch, with Mudiwahood denouncing the practice, as frivolous. "I have seen of late how guests are turned away at events especially when you plan to auction the CD or DVD as some would not have planned for that.

"Internationally artistes no longer do that, unless you have agreed with the guests. An album launch should be a time to mingle and explain the songs to the fans," he said.

The album launch which was held over the weekend at Sam Levy Ster Kinekor movie theatres was attended by politicians, musicians, business people and socialites who included Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Cindy Munyavi, Tatenda Mahachi and Jason Zhuwao.