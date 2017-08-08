7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: King Salman Receives President of the Republic in Tanjier

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tangier — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Monday received at his residence in the town of Tanjier, Morocco, the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, who is currently in Morocco on a private visit.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual concern. The meeting was attended by a number of royal princes and officials at the Saudi Royal Diwan.

King Salman, threw a banquet in honor of the president and the accompanying delegation which included the State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, and the Director of the President Offices, as well as Ambassador Salman Abdul Tawab, the ambassador of the Sudan to Morocco.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.