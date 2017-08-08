Sudan: King Salman Receives President of the Republic in Tanjier

Tangier — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Monday received at his residence in the town of Tanjier, Morocco, the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, who is currently in Morocco on a private visit.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual concern. The meeting was attended by a number of royal princes and officials at the Saudi Royal Diwan.

King Salman, threw a banquet in honor of the president and the accompanying delegation which included the State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, and the Director of the President Offices, as well as Ambassador Salman Abdul Tawab, the ambassador of the Sudan to Morocco.