Sudan: PCP Secretary Receives Committee Following up Event in Bakht Ridha University

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Popular Congress Party, Dr Ali Al Hajj, on Monday received members of the committee which is following up the events in Bakht Ridha University, where a clash erupted between students hailing from Darfur and the university administrators.

However the issue was later settled and students who moved out of the University campus have now returned and joined their class

The meeting with the committee led by Abdul Rahim Mahdi, the first Secretary of the party in the White Nile area, reviewed the differences and the repercussions between the students and their university.

The Popular Congress party officials have stressed the need to promptly resolve such differences, commending the various quarters that have contributed to reaching a resolution for the issue, be they official or popular bodies within and outside the state where the developments took place.