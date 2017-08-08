Liberia: 'Govt Collaborators'

Days into the representative and presidential campaign, the Standard Bearer of the All Liberian Party (ALP) has launched stinking attack against Ambassador George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and other presidential contenders.

Speaking in Margibi County during his campaign trail, Benoni Urey said all of the opposition political parties in Liberia excluding ALP are government collaborators.

He told a jubilant crowd in Margibi that these opposition political parties have over the years failed to advocate for the Liberian people, instead, they have been collaborating with the government to deny the people basic social services.

Urey said "I heard that some people were running around here these few days asking you to vote for them... don't vote for them... they are all government collaborators... they cannot lead you."

Although Urey did not mention the name of the presidential candidate who was campaigning in Margibi recently, but Ambassador Weah and team were in that part of the country during the weekend on their campaign spree.

Urey said some of the presidential contenders are not just foreigners but married foreigners.

"Do you want to have a president, who wife is a foreigner? All of them have their children abroad but my entire family is here... my children are here going to school... I do this because I love my country... but they do not love Liberia but just want to be president," he said.

Urey pointed out that governance needs people who are prepared to lead Liberia, stressing that his opponents are not up to the task to do so.

"We are not talking about running a football academy... we are not talking about running a hospital... we are talking about governing a country. Governance is not for jokers... it requires men and women, not jokers.

The ALP Standard Bearer said when he is elected, he will transform Liberia by creating jobs for jobless Liberians as means of reducing poverty.