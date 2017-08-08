Liberia: Partisans to Leave UP Again

Barely four days following the resignation of former Grand Bassa County senator Gbehzohngar Findley from Unity Party, there are indications that some senior officials are expected to leave the party.

Appearing on ELBC Bumper Show Monday, former Foreign Minister, who is the National Campaign Manager for Unity Party, did admit that some partisans may leave.

Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said Unity Party does not have Beijing wall or iron wall to prevent partisans from leaving, adding "we have free and opened borders... so people can leave."

However, he disclosed that more senior and prominent individuals are expected to cross over to the Unity Party in the come days.

He said some of those who are expected to join the party are names that will shock the political landscape of Liberia.

Ngafuan claimed that some of the presidential candidates have in confident declared support for the presidential bid for Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai and will make it public soon.

The former Finance Minister said people are supporting the Vice President because they believe he's best suited to lead Liberia considering his long years of experience in public service.

He disclosed that 11 senior partisans of the All Liberian Party of businessman Benoni Urey including its Women Whig Chairperson and Assistant Secretary for Press and Propaganda Monday joined Unity Party.