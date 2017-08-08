Liberia: AMEU Starts Graduate Studies

The administration of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has disclosed that it would effectively on September 5, 2017 commence its graduate studies program.

The African Methodist Episcopal University is a private, co-educational degree granting institution located on 34 Camp Johnson Road. It was established in 1995 with Dr. Louise C. York as its first President.

The school offers programs in four undergraduate colleges. AMEU Vice President for Academy Affairs, Dr. Timothy K. Kie said the school will begin offering Master's degrees in three distinct areas including Executive Master of Business Administration, Theological Studies, and International Relations.

Dr. Kie disclosed that the Executive Master of Business Administration comprises four specialization areas, including corporate finance, procurement and supply chain management, management and commerce and management information system.

The Theological studies program, according to Dr. Kie, would contain three specializations including Divinity, Theology and Ministry while the International Relations program would comprise of Foreign Service leadership and international development.

Charlene A. Carey, AMEU Assistant Vice President for International Advancement said the graduate studies program is implemented based on a trimester schedule.

Carey disclosed that the programs delivery will be on-site and technology-mediated.

Steven Brown, Dean of Library, said the program will have an up to date books that would be downloaded on students' computers and other electronic gadgets, because according to him, the program would attract middle and senior level managers, entrepreneurs, clergy and diplomats.