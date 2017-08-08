Liberia: Boakai-Nuquay Ticket 'Hiccup'

Information gathered by this paper revealed that Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay is reportedly supporting a People Unification Party candidate over a Unity Party candidate in Margibi County electoral District #4.

Despite a reported collaboration between the ruling Unity Party and the People's Unification Party in naming as running mate to the Vice President, Speaker Nuquay on daily basis is seen patrolling with Mr. Francis Fahnlon Cooper who is a candidate of the People's Unification Party in the district even though he is not openly campaigning for him.

Over the weekend, the Unity Party running mate and Mr. Cooper were at the Kakata General Market where he (Speaker Nuquay) presented L$2 million to the marketers.

Prior to his selection as running mate to VP Boakai, Representative Nuquay promised the marketers said amount as a way of empowering them.

Afterwards, they both moved to the Sackie Flomo Mineral Water Company where Mr. Flomo and his employees endorsed the Boakai-Nuquay ticket.

But many of Nuquay's supporters who preferred not to be named told this paper that the fact that he is traveling around with Mr. Cooper proves that he is still supporting his candidacy in the district as opposed to the UP candidate.

"The fact that Speaker Nuquay is still moving around with Ambassador Francis Fahnlon Cooper means that he is still supporting his candidacy in the district," Nuquay's supporters confided in this paper.

It can be recalled that Speaker Nuquay once vowed to vigorously campaign against his colleague Ben A. Fofana when he lifted the hands of Mr. Francis Fahnlon Cooper in Larkay-ta Township in district #4 to contest against the sitting lawmaker and said he is poised to win the district.

Currently, Unity Party is fueling Representative Ben A. Fofana who is also a stalwart of the party while the People's Unification Party is fueling its county chairman Francis Fahnlon Cooper in the same district.

When news broke out that the two parties have formed collaboration which was subsequently followed by the selection of Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay by the party's standard bearer Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai as running mate on the ticket of the Unity Party, many Margibians thought and felt that the decision could affect Mr. Cooper and cause him not to go against Representative Fofana because of the relationship between both parties, but to the dismay of the citizens that did not work.

The citizens also thought that VP Boakai and executives of Unity Party could intervene for the People's Unification Party to withdraw the candidacy of Cooper, but there seems to be no efforts on their part.

Candidates of the two collaborating parties have their flyers posted on various walls, light poles and every street corner of district #4 in the county.

Since his decision, Speaker Nuquay has received lashes from several citizens in the county including some of his supporters who have decided not to support him. Many Margibians also believe that with the face of Speaker Nuquay on the UP ticket, it might cause the party to lose the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections at the level of the presidency.

Meanwhile, it has also being reported that over the weekend Speaker Nuquay and members of his team including Francis Fahnlon Cooper, superintendent John Z. Buway, assistant superintendent for development Joshua Robison and Representatives Ballah G. Zayzay of district #2 and Stephen S. Kafi, Jr. of district #3 respectively later moved to the farm of superintendent Buway where it has been reported that the county campaign team for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket was setup without the involvement of Representative Ben Fofana.