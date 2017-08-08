Liberia: Sen. Protempore Jallah Decries 'Immorality'

The unprecedented increase in acts of immorality practiced exclusively for financial gains has claimed the attention of the Senate Protempore of the Liberian Senate Armah Zolu Jallah.

Senator Jallah, also Chairman of the Gbarpolu County Legislative caucus frowned that homosexuals and lesbians are using the dollars to ruin the sanity of young people, while armed robbers wickedly take away lives and steal peoples' properties.

In his speech delivered over the weekend at programs marking the 18th graduation ceremony of the Triumph Church Mission School at the Unity conference center in Monrovia, Senate Protempore Jallah furthered that the act of prostitution has also dismally increased at the detriment of citizens.

Senator Jallah: "You are graduating at the time when our society has fundamentally changed; homosexuals and lesbians are using the dollars to ruin the sanity of young people while armed robbers take the lives of people".

The Senate Protempore furthered: "Prostitution has increased even openly while both the young and the old people are indecently dressed the same way exposing their bodies. We now live in a society where money dictates the course. The morality of many has declined".

However, despite the appalling trend, the Gbarpolu County lawmaker cautioned students against the concept of being money driven, which he warned could determine the path of their life styles.

Speaking on the topic: Edification, discipline and diligence-key actors in man's response to the challenges of life," the Senate Protempore Jallah told the elated graduates that the choices they make will determine and influence their destination.

"Life will all not be rosy; life does not have one exact way of making it. It is like a mathematics question to which different steps are utilized to arrive at the correct answer. Sometimes the going gets tough and friends you expect to be there will give you reasons why they cannot help," Senator Jallah reminded the graduates.

The scholarly Liberian lawmaker also cautioned students that if young people grow up with the wrong approaches to life, the result will be violence and uncontrolled disrespect will take precedence over good moral virtues.

However, the Senate protempore advanced the concept of making matured and informed decision when he said: "you are graduating at a time when our political situation is at a point that requires mature decision and true love for the country that will set the agenda for future that will be appreciated, development oriented and law abiding".

"I urged you who are qualified to vote in the impending elections not to be easily carried away by friendship and likeness for a particular candidate to know whether it means well for the country," Senator Jallah urged.

Protempore Jallah, whose leadership at the helm of the Liberian Senate has witnessed tremendous transformation cautined graduates not to be influenced by fleet of party vehicles or motorbikes, but individuals who are sincere to lead.

Following his presentation to the jubilant students, the Senate Protempore donated LD$100,000.00 to the Triumph Church Mission School to help purchase needed materials for the improvement of the institution.