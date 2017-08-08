Liberia: AMEU Commences Master Program September

The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) is expected to commence its master degree program by September of this year. Addressing a news conference Monday, August 7, 2017, AME University Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Timothy Kie said that the University graduate program would be an intense and accelerated program that according to him would provide a unique and flexible educational experience for students.

"The graduate studies program is implemented based on a trimester schedule. This includes the one-year EMBA and the International Relations programs and the two-year master of divinity (M.Div.) concentration under the theological studies program," he noted.

Dr. Kie said the program would facilitate the formation of middle and senior level managers, entrepreneurs, clergy and diplomats without disrupting their normal professional and personal responsibilities.

"It will sharpen students' skills, enhance their productivity, and prepare them for any global workplace," Dr. Kie noted.

The AME University vice president for academic affairs revealed that the university received approval from the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) to run a master degree program.

He disclosed that programs to be offered at the graduate degree level are tailored but not limited to the working adult, thus, majority of the courses would be in the evening hours and on weekends.

Dr. Kie stated that the university is in partnership with the Ghana Technology University College, in Ghana to participate in a faculty and student exchange program, which according to him would bring some of their faculty to the AMEU to deliver lectures and conduct research.

He asserted that the master program is design to develop innovative leaders, adding that the program brings together high quality and motivated students with a top-notch faculty.

Courses to be offered include divinity, theology, ministry, corporate and public finance, management and commerce and foreign service leadership among others.

Meanwhile, the institution revealed that for now the programs would be carried out in the conference room of the university until the completion of the building to house the graduate program.