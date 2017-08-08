7 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Five People Killed By End of Week

By Diane Uwimana

Corporal Nishemezwe killed himself with his gun at around 9:30 p.m. this 6 August at the president's office. He belonged to the special brigade in charge of protecting institutions. "The reasons behind the suicide are still unknown", says Colonel Gaspard Baratuza, Army Spokesperson.

He says Corporal Nishemezwe didn't say anything before committing suicide. "He didn't have any psychological problems and was on good terms with his colleagues", he says. The army spokesperson also says investigations are underway to know the motives of the suicide. Corporal Nishemezwe was a father of four kids and was among the Burundian soldiers of the 2nd battalion who went to the Central African Republic in February 2017 for the UN peace keeping mission.

On 7 August in the morning, three dead bodies were discovered in Ruhwa River in Rugombo Commune of Cibitoke western province. According to the residents of the locality, the unknown dead bodies were recovered from the river which separates Burundi from Rwanda.

On 6 August, two children were reportedly killed in a grenade attack on a household on Munagano hill in Muyinga Commune of Muyinga Province. The local administration said the attack was carried out by unknown armed men.

The Ministry of Public Security recently reported that the number of crimes committed in July has fallen from 621 to 151 cases. The police say 31 people were killed due to land related conflicts or settlement of accounts.

Burundi

