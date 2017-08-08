7 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: About 55,000 Students Sit for National Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

Final year students from secondary school are sitting for a national test from today 7 till 10 July 2017. The test will give them access to university education

55,438 students were supposed to sit for the national test this Monday in 63 examination centres throughout the country. However, some absences were noticed. At Lycée Scheppers, for example, out of 743 pupils expected, only 635 were present.

Centres' directors say they are satisfied with the smooth running of the test. "It is being done as usual and everything is going on well. We began at 10h00 with a delay of 30 min which is quite normal on the first day", said a director met at Lycée Communal of Gikungu.

Pupils say they have finished the program and are ready to sit for the national test "Seemingly, they have chosen among what we have seen in class. I hope we will get good results", says a pupil from Lycée du Lac Tanganyika in Bujumbura City.

There are also some students who were not on the list of the candidates but have been allowed to sit for the national test in some examination centres.

Burundi

Five People Killed By End of Week

Corporal Nishemezwe killed himself with his gun at around 9:30 p.m. this 6 August at the president's office. He belonged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.