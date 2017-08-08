Eritrea: Central Region - National Malaria Prevention Week

Asmara — National Malaria Prevention Week that has been underway at a national level in the Central region was concluded on 6th August in an event held in Serejeka under the theme "Let's Ensure Our Health by Preventing Malaria".

Mr. Meles Ghebreyesus, head of Malaria Prevention in the Central region, said that according to the research conducted in 17 villages of the region the prevalence of malaria has significantly been reduced to 4%.

Mr. Meles further indicated that malaria test was conducted on 8,000 pregnant women in a period between 2013 and 2015 and a total of 40,000 anti-malaria bed nets were also distributed in a bid to prevent the prevalence of the disease. More than 42 thousand impregnated bed nets is also being distributed in continuation of the efforts being made to control new infections, Mr. Meles noted.

Dr. Solomon Tesfay, director of Health Ministry in the Central region, on his part explained that sustainable environmental sanitation programs have been conducted as part of the overall malaria prevention endeavors and called on the public to boost contribution and visit medical centers at any given time they feel the symptoms of malaria.