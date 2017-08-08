Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Habte Abraha Passes Away

Asmara — Veteran fighter Habte Abrha, a member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who has been under medical treatment inside the country and in abroad passed away on 6th August at the age of 69.

The late veteran fighter Habte Abraha joined the People's Front in 1975 and served his people and country with strong dedication in various capacities in the pre-independence period and as a Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the post-independence period.

The funeral service of the late veteran fighter will be held at Asmara Patriots Cemetery on 8th August at 12:00 AM.

The late veteran fighter is survived by his wife and 3 children.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of the veteran fighter Habte Abraha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolence to his family and friends.