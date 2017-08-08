Eritrea: Keren - Soil and Water Conservation Popular Campaign

Keren — The residents of Keren sub-zone have carried out extensive soil and water conservation activities with a view to stabilize the environment.

The residents explained that the popular campaign part and parcel of the development programs being carried out in the region. They also expressed readiness to sustainably continue the campaign.

Mr. Bereket Weldemicahel, head of Agriculture Ministry in the sub-zone, said that the residents of the area have through the popular campaign constructed 10,000 meters of terraces and also more than 150-meter cube of water diversion schemes.

Mr. Amha Gebreweld from the sub-zone indicated that more then 900 residents are daily participating in the popular campaign and lauded the achievements so far registered.

Meanwhile, secondary school students have been carrying out soil and water conservation activities and planting of tree seedlings as part of Students Summer work program.